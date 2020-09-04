Geek Fam disband team due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Geek Fam are the latest team to make radical changes amid the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia-based squad announced Friday it is disbanding due to scheduling delays with The International 10 and the cancellation of Dota Pro Circuit events.

“It’s with great sadness that we are announcing the release of our Geek Fam Dota 2 team,” Geek Fam posted on social media. “We are extremely proud of the achievements that our team has achieved, however, the coronavirus pandemic has affected us in many aspects.

“With the cancelling of Dota 2 Minor and Major tournaments of the season due to safety concerns, it is very difficult for us to continue with the indefinite delay for TI10 and Dota Pro Circuit.”

The news follows a similar move by Reality Rift, who recently let go of their team with the hope of reassembling it in 2021.

Geek Fam recently won the 10-team ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League tournament in July, taking home $40,000. They also finished first in the 10-team BTS Pro Series Season 2: Southeast Asia event in June, earning $21,000.

“Once there is a visible future for Dota 2 and the DPC, we will be back. But until then, we say goodbye to our geeks,” the team said.

Geek Fam members Karl “Karl” Jayme, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon and Kenny “Xepher” Deo are now free agents. Mark Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto left the squad in July to join Fnatic.

—Field Level Media