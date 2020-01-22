Geek Fam release captain DuBu

Geek Fam have parted ways with captain Doo-young “DuBu” Kim.

“We were blessed to have you as part of the fam and we will cherish the moments spent with us,” the team posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Geek Fam are coming off a third-place finish at the 2020 WePlay Bukovel Minor in Ukraine earlier this month, falling short of qualification for this week’s DreamLeague Season 13 Leipzig Major.

The current Geek Fam roster features Marc “Raven” Fausto, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Kenny “Xepher” Deo and Karl “Karl” Jayme.

—Field Level Media