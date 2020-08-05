B8 release original members Ghostik and KingR

B8 officially released founding members Andrey “Ghostik” Kadyk and Rinat “KingR” Abdullin this week.

“We are grateful to them for the time spent together and wish them to reach new heights in the future,” the Ukraine-based team posted on Twitter.

Ghostik and KingR are both free agents.

They were removed from the Dota 2 team’s main roster on June 7.

With their departure, B8 founder and captain Danil “Dendi” Ishutin is the only player remaining from the original roster. Other current members include Oleg “LastHero” Demidovich, Enis “5up” Elfki, Arets “Crystallis” Remco and Dmitry “Fishman” Polishchuk.

—Field Level Media