OG, Gorgc end partnership

Janne ‘Gorgc’ Stefanovski, one of Dota 2’s most popular content creators, said he parted ways with OG on Thursday after a conflict of interest prevented him from being able to fulfill his streaming obligations.

The 26-year-old Swede also said his time with OG was predicated on him casting games involving the main roster. OG later became involved in organizing tournaments, thus complicating the situation.

“This has honestly been weighing pretty hard on me the past few weeks, but unfortunately what we set out doing in the start of me signing with OG to cast their games, has changed a lot when they started being involved in organizing tournaments,” Gorgc said on a TwitLonger. “We went back and forth a lot on how to make it work but it was really hard finding a long term solution.”

Gorgc joined OG in January 2020 and became a streamer who merely played Dota 2 under the organization’s name.

—Field Level Media