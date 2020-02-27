'gpk' returns to starting lineup for Gambit

Danil “gpk” Skutin has returned to the starting lineup of Gambit Esports’ Dota team after being benched earlier this month, the team announced.

Filling in for the 18-year-old Russian was Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi. During gpk’s time off, Gambit was unable to qualify for the Los Angeles ESL Major. Instead, the team will be competing in the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor in Ukraine early next month in an attempt to qualify for the Los Angeles tournament.

With gpk on the team, Gambit took third place at the Singapore World Pro Invitational in December 2019.

Gambit reportedly benched gpk for refusing to attend boot camp with the team.

—Field Level Media