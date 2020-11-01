Virtus.Pro Prodigy sign gpk

Nearing the end of a chaotic year, Danil “gpk” Skutin officially joined Virtus.pro Prodigy, ending his relationship with Gambit Esports.

This fall, gpk played as a stand-in for the VP.Prodigy Dota 2 squad during the OGA Dota PIT Online Season 3.

He will take his as a mid laner with the squad.

“Danya is not just a prospective player, he has already proven himself on the professional stage,” said Sergey Glamazda, CEO of Virtus.pro, in a statement. “... Even better is the fact that Danya will join a roster with like-minded people with whom he had already established personal contact, which is very important because compatibility and teamwork in Dota 2 are two of the key factors that affect the results.”

The other current members of the Russian squad are Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin and captain Vitaly “Save-” Melnik.

“The main distinctive feature of our team is that all of us are friends and we like each other’s company,” gpk said. “Our roster is young, but we all have a deep understanding of Dota 2 and we all are focused on victories ahead.”

The 19-year-old from Russia fell out of favor with Gambit and was benched after refusing to participate in a boot camp with the team in February. He was a stand-in for various teams, including VP.Prodigy, in the ensuing months.

--Field Level Media