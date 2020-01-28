HellRaisers replace three in Dota 2 lineup

HellRaisers Esports announced Monday that it is replacing three members of its five-man Dota 2 roster, and immediately put its new lineup to work on the opening day of the CIS qualifier for the Hainan Master Spring Invitational.

Nikita “Elmo” Lomalin, Pavel “bowbowbow” Mostakov, and Oleg “sayuw” Kalenbet — all Russians — are no longer with the club (itself based in Ukraine and Russia). Fellow Russians Arslan “xannii” Shadjanov and Georgiy “Gilgir” Svistunov, along with Ukranian Gleb “Funn1k” Lipatnikov, are the new members of the lineup.

The team’s last showing was a runner-up finish at the Parimatch League Season 1 minor in Moscow, at the end of November.

The team’s last tournament win was the World Cyber Arena 2017 Europe Finals in October 2017. HellRaisers also finished third at the Dota Summit 11 major last November.

“We fell just short of making it to the Minor in the previous qualifiers,” CEO Alex “Magician” Slabukhin said in a statement Monday. “Many were upset, but we didn’t give up. Throughout January, we’ve been putting together a lineup and trying different players, which was mostly on (Alexander “Nix” Levin), who I fully trust.”

—Field Level Media