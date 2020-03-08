HellRaisers add 'RodjER,' drop 'Gilgir'

HellRaisers are shaking up their roster ahead of the next set of Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers, adding support player Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan and releasing Georgy “Gilgir” Svistunov.

The team announced the move to add RodjER on Saturday.

A standout on the CIS-region Dota 2 scene with Natus Vincere and Virtus Pro, RodjER was released by the latter team after The International 2019.

The 26-year-old RodjER turned professional in 2013 and has also previously played for Prodota Gaming, FlipSid3 Tactics, Effect and Team Empire. RodjER also won the World Electronic Sports Games 2017 Europe Finals under the banner of AntiHype.

