HellRaisers drop four from DOTA roster

HellRaisers’ DOTA squad is down to two after splitting with four players.

The Ukrainian organization announced the transfer of GGleb “Funn1k” Lipatnikov and Arslan “Ksani” Shajanov on Friday. Rinat “KingR” Abdullin, who joined the team just two weeks ago, and Alexander “nofear” Churochkin now are free agents.

The only players remaining on the roster are Alexander “Nix” Levin and Ilya “lil me alone” Ilyuk.

The moves continue a year of turnover for HellRaisers, who earlier this year parted ways with Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan and Georgiy “Gilgir” Svistunov.

Nix joined HellRaisers in September 2019, with lil me alone coming on board in October.

--Field Level Media