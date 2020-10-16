Valve sets Dota 2 hero release for late 2020

Dota 2 developer Valve Software said late Thursday that it will schedule its next hero release at the end of November and put future hero releases on a rotating schedule.

Dota 2 hero releases have been scheduled around the annual Dota 2 world championships known as The International, but that event was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A hero has its own set of powerful abilities and also serves as a player’s in-game avatar. It has both strengths and weaknesses which align with the hero of an opposing player.

Valve’s next scheduled hero release will take place in the spring of 2021 and no longer will be exclusively tied to The International in future years.

Valve plans to keep players better updated on future hero releases since a communication breakdown occurred once The International was postponed in 2020, leaving the upcoming hero release in question.

