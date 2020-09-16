Fnatic part ways with iceiceice

Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang has opted to leave the Fnatic Dota 2 team following the expiration of his contract, the organization announced Wednesday.

Per Fnatic, iceiceice “gained an interest in playing for another region while extending his break.”

iceiceice, a 30-year-old from Singapore, had been with the Fnatic Dota 2 roster since joining the club in September 2018. He took a break from competition in August, however he returned for one match in the ongoing BTS Pro Series 3: Southeast Asia.

Fnatic also announced the release of Nico “eyyou” Barcelon, who was attempting to fill the shoes of the departed Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong.

“After trialing Nico for one week as captain, we have mutually agreed that it’s best for us to part ways,” Fnatic said. “With that in mind, we will once again have Sangdon ‘Forev’ Lee stand-in for us for the remainder of BTS Pro Series 3 and we will move Kenny ‘Xepher’ Deo to helm the position 5.”

Fnatic’s roster consists of Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, Kam “Moon” Boon Seng, Forev (stand-in), Djardel “DJ” Mampusti and Xepher (stand-in).

--Field Level Media