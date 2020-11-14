'iceiceice' signs with Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses plugged its open spot on the roster by signing veteran offlaner Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang, the North American organization announced Saturday.

He replaces Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev, who signed with the team in September 2019 and moved to inactive status earlier this month.

iceiceice most recently played with Europe-based Fnatic but chose to leave the team following the expiration of his contract in September. At the time, the team said “iceiceice gained an interest in playing for another region.”

The 30-year-old has played Dota2 professionally since 2011. In 2013, iceiceice won the 1 vs. 1 solo championship to be called the “best solo mid in Dota 2.”

The Evil Genius roster now consists of iceiceice of Singapore, Canadian Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, Abed “Abed” Yusop of the Philippines, Andreas “Cr1t” Nielsen of Denmark and Tal “Fly” Aizik of Israel.

--Field Level Media