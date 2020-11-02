VP.Prodigy players cover half of Illias' transfer cost

Virtus.Pro Prodigy culminated a busy two days by announcing the signing of Illias “Illias” Ganeev on Monday, adding that other team members covered half the cost of his transfer fee.

Illias will fill position 5 on the roster.

“Illias is a strong player with high growth potential,” Virtus.pro CEO Sergey Glamazda said in a statement. “The rest of the VP.Prodigy guys are so confident in him that they offered to pay half of the transfer cost. As club management, we share their confidence and are glad that we managed to assemble an optimal roster that will fight for victories and delight all of us with their play.”

The addition of Illias comes one day after Danil “gpk” Skutin officially joined Virtus.pro Prodigy, ending his relationship with Gambit Esports.

Illias joins VP from Natus Vincere.

“I’ve known guys for a long time, played with them in pubs, watched them play in tournaments, so I’d like to say that, first of all, I join the team of professionals,” Illias said of his new team. “Each of them has a deep understanding of Dota 2 in general and their role in particular. Moreover, I get along with guys well. Keep cheering for us and we’ll definitely show what we are capable of.”

The other current members of the Russian squad are Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin and captain Vitaly “Save-” Melnik.

