Visa issues force Virtus.Pro to replace 'Cooman' with 'iLTW'

Virtus.Pro carry Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev is unable to compete at the ESL One Los Angeles Major due to visa issues and will be replaced by Igor “iLTW” Filatov.

Virtus.Pro made the announcement on their official Twitter account early on Wednesday.

Cooman himself is a stand-in for carry player Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko, who is currently on Virtus.Pro’s inactive roster. Cooman joined the team for epileptick1d on Feb. 3.

As for iLTW, he joins the Virtus.Pro squad from Team Spirit, with whom he recently finished the WePlay! Bukovel Minor in 5-6th place.

Cooman isn’t the only pro unable to obtain a U.S. visa that was slated to compete at ESL One Los Angeles. Team Aster and Team Adroit are experiencing issues with getting players approved for travel.

Despite the extenuating circumstances, ESL has confirmed that the LA Major is set to “happen as planned.” The Major starts on Sunday and has $1 million and 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points up for grabs.

—Field Level Media