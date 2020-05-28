The International 10 prize pool tops $10M

The prize pool for The International 10 already has topped more than $10 million after just three days of fundraising.

The money comes from the sale of the battle pass, which organizer Valve released on Monday. One-fourth of all sales of the battle pass go into the prize pool.

In fact, the $10 million mark was surpassed after 66 hours, beating last year’s mark of 87 hours, VPEsports reported.

In 2019, the prize pool for TI9 reached nearly $35 million by the time the competition concluded in late August in Shanghai, China. But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing Valve to move this year’s event to 2021, there’s no telling how large the prize pool will get before The International 10 is played.

No date is set for the Dota 2 tournament. It was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm.

—Field Level Media