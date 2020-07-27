The International 10 prize pool tops $30M

The prize pool for The International 10 rose to more than $30 million on Monday, continuing the record pace for the year’s biggest Dota 2 event.

The mark likely will shatter the record $34.3 million prize pool set by The International 2019, which was played last August in Shanghai. Last year’s Dota showpiece beat the mark that was briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

TI10 originally was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. An indefinite postponement was announced on April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date has yet to be announced. Organizer Valve said then the event likely would be moved to 2021.

As of Monday morning, the prize pool stood at $30.05 million.

A portion of the proceeds from Valve’s in-game sales goes toward The International prize pool.

