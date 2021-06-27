SG e-sports book ticket to International 10

SG e-sports completed an undefeated run through the upper bracket and conquered the best-of-five Grand Final on Saturday in the International 10: South American Qualifier.

SG went 4-0 in the event, culminating in their 3-1 comeback victory over Team Unknown.

With the win, SG joins Team Spirit, the Eastern Europe champion earlier Saturday, at the final International 10 tournament in August.

For the International, 12 teams qualify through Dota Pro Circuit and six teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The International’s total prize pool exceeds $40 million.

SG, playing on green on all four maps, fell to Team Unknown in the opener in nearly 38 minutes. It marked SG’s first map defeat since the first round. But SG rebounded by taking three consecutive maps, winning in just under 49, 58 and 45 minutes, respectively.

Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costábile carried the all-Brazilian winners averaged a 13.0-2.5-11.5 kills-deaths-assists differential in the triumph.

Unknown earlier defeated Infinity, the team which had knocked Unknown from the upper bracket on Thursday, in a 2-0 sweep. Unknown outlasted Infinity in the first map on red in over 52 minutes, then coasted on green in less than 18 minutes for the victory.

Final standings:

1. SG e-sports

2. Team Unknown

3. Infinity

4: NoPing e-sports

5-6: EgoBoys, BINOMISTAS

7-8: Hokori, Infamous

9-12: Interitus, Latam Defenders, Omega Gaming, Inverse

