The International 10 moves to Romania in October

The International 10 has a new location and a start date.

Valve announced Wednesday that the $40 million 2021 Dota 2 championship event will take place in Bucharest, Romania, from Oct. 7-17.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Romania and the city of Bucharest, and very much look forward to gathering with the global Dota 2 community, both in-person and virtually, to celebrate the elite players and amazing fandom at The International,” the company posted on Dota2.com. “Prepare yourselves. At long last, the battle begins.”

TI10 was originally scheduled for Aug. 5-15 in Stockholm, Sweden, but Valve announced last month that issues related to securing visas had forced a change of venue.

In a statement released June 22, Valve said that tourism partners Stockholm Live and Visit Stockholm had reassured the company since 2019 that TI10 would qualify for the necessary exemptions for esports players from other countries.

But the Swedish Sports Federation voted not to recognize esports as a sport and therefore TI10 would not be classified as an “elite sporting event,” which was vital for getting visa exemptions in place. Valve unsuccessfully appealed to the Swedish Minister of the Interior.

