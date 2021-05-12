Valve announces $40M The International 10 set for August in Sweden

The biggest competition in Dota 2 play will return in August when the International 10 (TI10) opens in Stockholm with a record-setting prize pool of more than $40 million.

Valve confirmed the dates Tuesday, with the group stage set for Aug. 5-8 and the main event running from Aug. 10-15.

The tournament was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to plan the event around the shifting landscape presented by the ongoing global pandemic, our focus remains on finding ways to hold a high quality tournament in the safest way possible,” Valve said in a statement. “This means we’re waiting to release additional details on attendance options as we gather more information on developments heading into summer.”

The TI10 will feature 18 teams from around the world competing for the Aegis of Champions trophy and the $40,018,195 prize pool. That eclipses the $34.3 million that was paid out at The International 2019.

Additionally, Valve announced a new way for Dota 2 fans to support their favorite teams through a new “Supporters Clubs” system. The clubs will allow fans to purchase “bundles of badges and seasonal equippables” to support Dota Pro Circuit teams, with 50 percent of all sales going to the teams of their choice.

--Field Level Media