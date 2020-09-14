Invictus entering Pro Cup with main team intact

Invictus Gaming are entering this week’s China Dota 2 Pro Cup with their lineup intact.

The organization made wholesale changes to the roster for their secondary team, iG.Vitality, however.

Invictus Gaming lineup features Jin “flyfly” Zhiyi, Zhou “Emo” Yi, Thiay “JT-” Jun Wen, Hu “kaka” Liangzhi and Chan “Oli~” Chon Kien.

Three new players join iG.Vitality holdovers Ni “ButterflyEffect” Weijie and Zhou “Dust” Shiyuan. The newcomers are Lin “doodle” Zikai, Li “Irving” Jian and Cui “QYQX” Chenyang.

The iG.Vitality lineup is competing Monday in the open qualifiers for the Pro Cup.

