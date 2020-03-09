Invictus fourth team invited to ESL One Birmingham

Invictus Gaming became the fourth team to receive a direct invitation to ESL One Birmingham 2020.

OG, Evil Geniuses and TNC Predator were previously invited to the $300,000 tournament to be held on May 26-31.

Following a disappointing year in 2019, Invictus Gaming are off to a strong start to 2020. They currently rank fifth in the Dota Pro Circuit points standings.

IG last competed in an ESL competition at ESL One New York 2015.

Four more teams will receive direct invitations to the competition, while four others will advance from the regional qualifiers in Europe, China, Southeast Asia and North America.

—Field Level Media