Roster apparently leaves J.Storm, now 'business associates'

Friday’s release of the invites list for the ESL One Los Angeles major qualifiers included J.Storm’s full roster but labeled under a different tag: “business associates.”

The implication is that J.Storm is dissolving. The organization has been dormant on social media for a few weeks, creating speculation about its possible disbandment.

On the Dota 2 website for majors and minors registration, a search of J.Storm reveals no players currently locked to their roster. All five former players from J.Storm — Clinton “Fear” Loomis, David “Moo” Hull, Leon “Nine” Kirilin, Braxton “Brax” Paulson and Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela — appear when searching for business associates.

Dota Pro Circuit rules dictate that points are tied to organizations, not players, but the invitation under a new moniker suggests J.Storm dropped their players and will not pursue signing another roster. The DPC points are expected to remain with Fear and the rest of the players.

Joining business associates in the North American closed qualifier, held Feb. 9-12, are Evil Geniuses, Fighting Pandas, Demon Slayers, Team Xolotl, DoZe Esports, Chaos Esports Club and ghoul. Two more teams will join the closed qualifiers from the open qualifiers, which run from Feb. 7-8.

