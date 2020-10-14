Jabz returns to Fnatic Dota 2 team

Fnatic re-signed Anchua “Jabz” Jirawong to their Dota 2 roster, the organization announced.

Jabz previously was let go by Fnatic in September. The quick turnaround wasn’t lost on Fnatic, who elected to have a little fun in welcoming him back over social media.

“After searching all over SEA, we’ve finally found the perfect person to replace @Jabzdota. Welcome back @Jabzdota,” Fnatic wrote on Twitter.

Fnatic announced Jabz’s return to the team comes via the position 4 support role, while Djardel “DJ” Mampusti will move to the position 5 hard support role.

Nico “eyyou” Barcelon replaced Jabz last month, however the former was dropped from the team shortly afterward.

Jabz, a 22-year-old from Thailand, initially joined Fnatic in September 2018. The team finished in 13th-16th place at The International 2019.

Fnatic’s Dota 2 roster consists of Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto, Kam Boon “Moon” Seng, Jabz and DJ.

