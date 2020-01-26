OG's 'JerAx' announces retirement

Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka retired from competitive Defense of the Ancients 2 play, OG announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old Finnish star helped OG become the first two-time winners of The International in 2018 and 2019.

“All good things come to an end, and Jesse has decided to retire from pro Dota 2. Thank you Jesse!” OG posted on its Twitter page.

In a statement released by OG, JerAx said the roller coaster of competitive Dota 2 had left him feeling “apathetic, exhausted, and almost numb.”

JerAx was the first player to make four consecutive Major finals — Shanghai and Manila in 2016 with Team Liquid, and Boston (2016) and Kiev (2017) with OG.

—Field Level Media