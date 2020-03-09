Jeremy Lin-backed J.Storm cease NA operations

J.Storm have ceased North American operations for its Dota 2 and Fortnite teams.

The organization founded by former NBA star Jeremy Lin made the announcement on Twitter.

“We’d like to thank all those who have cheered for us, our partners, our sponsors, and all the players and staff who have contributed to the cause over the years,” J.Storm posted on Monday. “It has been a pleasure and we wish all our past players success!”

Originally a subsidiary of Vici Gaming, VGJ split into China-based VGJ.Thunder and North America-based VGJ.Storm. The organization was rebranded as J.Storm in September 2018.

J.Storm disbanded their Dota 2 roster last month, with former captain Clinton “Fear” Loomis and his team now competing as Business Associates.

—Field Level Media