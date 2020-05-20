Keen's coach says club is disbanding

Once one of China’s better Dota 2 organizations, Keen Gaming is disbanding, their coach announced Wednesday.

Chen “86” Yuxuan made the announcement in a post to his Weibo account.

“Since the club is disbanding soon, we are looking for job opportunities for this couple, who are the former cook and janitor at our base,” 86 posted per a translation by vpesports.com.

There is no official word as to why the club is disbanding now, and as of Wednesday afternoon Keen’s match against Team Aster as part of the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1 remained on the schedule for Thursday.

One of the founding teams of Chinese Dota 2 Professional Association, Keen had a very successful 2019 highlighted by a first-place finish at the ESL One Mumbai 2019 major last April. Keen’s showing at the subsequent The International 2019 was a bit of a disappointment with a 13th-16th place showing, and their best finish in their past four majors was a 5th-8th at the Hainan Master Cup in November 2019.

The club’s current roster consists of Yang “Erica” Shaohan, Xu “Blood” Ziliang, Zhuang “xiaofu” Yongfu, Zhao “Yds.” Jiayi and Yu “Fantasy” Yajun.

—Field Level Media