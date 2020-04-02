Keen Gaming add 'ah fu' as three players depart

Keen Gaming are in the midst of overhauling their Dota 2 roster, losing three players.

The team announced Thursday the departures of Liu “Kamma” Chang and Jiang “Destiny” An, who cited personal reasons. Kamma was moved to the inactive roster. Song “dark” Runxi is retiring for health reasons.

Joining Keen Gaming is Tue “ah fu” Soon Chuan, previously of Revive. The team also promoted Yang “Erica” Shaohan to the carry position from Keen Gaming Luminous.

Keen Gaming also announced the acquisition of Zhao “Yds” Jiayi from Serenity and Xiao “ss” Yihu, who will fill an offlane role. The latter is on loan from Team Aster Aries.

Keen Gaming’s new roster:

—Yang “Erica” Shaohan

—Zhai “?” Jingkai

—Xiao “ss” Yihu

—Zhao “Yds” Jiayi

—Tue “ah fu” Soon

—Coach: Tang “71” Wenyi

—Field Level Media