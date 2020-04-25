Keen Gaming introduce new DPL-CDA lineup

Keen Gaming unveiled a revamped roster before the start of the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1.
The Chinese Dota 2 team announced on Weibo that Zhai “Yingning” Jingkai, Xiao “ss” Yihu and Tang “71” Wenyi left the organization due to personal reasons.
Keen Gaming’s roster for the 10-team DPL-CDA league, which runs from April 27-May 24, is as follows:
—Yang “Erica” Shaothan
—Xu “Blood” Ziliang
—Zhuang “xiaofu” Yongfu
—Zhao “Yds” Jiayi
—Yu “Fantasy” Yajun
Blood, Fantasy and Erica were promoted from the KG.Luminous roster.
—Field Level Media