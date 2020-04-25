Esports
Keen Gaming introduce new DPL-CDA lineup

Keen Gaming unveiled a revamped roster before the start of the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1.

The Chinese Dota 2 team announced on Weibo that Zhai “Yingning” Jingkai, Xiao “ss” Yihu and Tang “71” Wenyi left the organization due to personal reasons.

Keen Gaming’s roster for the 10-team DPL-CDA league, which runs from April 27-May 24, is as follows:

—Yang “Erica” Shaothan

—Xu “Blood” Ziliang

—Zhuang “xiaofu” Yongfu

—Zhao “Yds” Jiayi

—Yu “Fantasy” Yajun

Blood, Fantasy and Erica were promoted from the KG.Luminous roster.

