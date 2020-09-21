KuroKy remains out for Team Nigma

Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi remains sidelined for Team Nigma, which will begin play this week in the third season of the OGA Dota PIT EU/CIS competition.

In July, Nigma announced KuroKy was in physical therapy for an arm injury and that coach Roman “rmN-” Paley would stand in for him.

That remains the case. The team tweeted Sunday that KuroKy was recovering but “still going through his treatment” and that rmN- would continue filling in.

Nigma is one of eight teams set to compete in the $170,000 OGA Dota PIT Season 3: Europe/CIS season.

KuroKy has missed two online events: OGA Dota PIT Season 2: Europe/CIS, which Nigma won, and the OMEGA League: EU Immortal Division. Nigma finished in third place in the latter.

