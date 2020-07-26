Esports
July 26, 2020 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Team Nigma coach rmN- to stand in for KuroKy (arm)

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Team Nigma captain Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi is expected to miss at least the opening series of OGA Dota PIT Season 2: Europe and CIS competition with an arm injury, the team announced Sunday.

Coach Roman “rmN-“ Paley, 26, will compete in the absence of the 27-year-old KuroKy for Team Nigma, which will open play against FlyToMoon.

“Unfortunately, @NigmaKuroKy won’t be able to play because he’s undergoing physical therapy due to an arm injury,” Team Nigma wrote on Twitter. “Instead, @rmN_dota will be standing in for him. We wish Kuro a speedy recovery.”

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below