Team Nigma coach rmN- to stand in for KuroKy (arm)

Team Nigma captain Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi is expected to miss at least the opening series of OGA Dota PIT Season 2: Europe and CIS competition with an arm injury, the team announced Sunday.

Coach Roman “rmN-“ Paley, 26, will compete in the absence of the 27-year-old KuroKy for Team Nigma, which will open play against FlyToMoon.

“Unfortunately, @NigmaKuroKy won’t be able to play because he’s undergoing physical therapy due to an arm injury,” Team Nigma wrote on Twitter. “Instead, @rmN_dota will be standing in for him. We wish Kuro a speedy recovery.”

—Field Level Media