Team Aster, Gambit Esports win group stage in Kyiv

Team Aster and Gambit Esports won both of their group matches to advance to the upper bracket at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor on Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Team Aster advanced out of Group A after posting a 2-0 victory over BOOM Esports in an opening-round match and a 2-0 win over forZe eSports in a winner’s match. ForZe eSports advanced to the winner’s match after securing a 2-1 victory over business associates.

Gambit Esports advanced out of Group B after collecting a 2-0 win over CR4ZY in an opening-round match and a 2-0 victory over Alliance in a winner’s match. Alliance gained entry into the winner’s match with a 2-0 defeat of NoPing e-sports.

Team Aster and Gambit Esports will await their respective next opponents in the upper bracket. Those matches will be conducted on Saturday.

BOOM will face business associates in a Group A loser’s match on Friday, with the winner to square off against forZe later in the day.

NoPing will challenge CR4ZY in a Group B loser’s match on Friday, with the victor to face Alliance later in the day.

The eight-team, $300,000 Dota2 tournament will conduct its playoff rounds from Friday through Sunday, with the champions of the best-of-three Grand Final earning the $72,000 top prize.

Prize Pool:

4. $42,000

5-6. $24,000

7-8. $12,000

—Field Level Media