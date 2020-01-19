Brackets set for DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major

Nigma, Team Secret, Invictus Gaming and Natus Vincere completed two-match sweeps in their groups on Sunday to advance to the upper bracket of the $1 million DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major in Germany.

It was a tough day for beastcoast, who swept Saturday’s opening match against Chaos Esports Club but lost 2-0 to Secret in Sunday winners’ match before falling to Vici Gaming by the same score in the decider match to drop into the lower bracket.

The top two teams from each of the four groups advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs, which begin Tuesday in a best-of-three format for each match. The bottom two teams in each group are headed to the lower bracket and best-of-one elimination matches in the first round.

Just like Vici Gaming, Evil Geniuses rallied to win twice Sunday to reach the upper bracket. Evil Geniuses, in Group D, swept paiN Gaming 2-0 in the losers’ match before dispatching Team Liquid 2-1 in the decider match.

The grand final of the season’s second major is set for next Sunday, with the winner earning $300,000 and 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major. But TNC will have to fight through the losers’ bracket in this event after an 0-2 showing in Group A.

Here is Tuesday’s schedule:

UPPER BRACKET

—Nigma vs. Evil Geniuses

—Invictus Gaming vs. Vici Gaming

—Team Secret vs. Fnatic

—Natus Vincere vs. Alliance

LOWER BRACKET

—beastcoast vs. paiN Gaming

—Team Aster vs. Chaos EC

—Reality Rift vs. TNC Predator

—Team Liquid vs. Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media