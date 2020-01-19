Fnatic, beastcoast, Alliance start strong at Leipzig Major

Fnatic, beastcoast and Alliance swept their opening matches in group play Saturday in the $1 million DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major in Germany.

All the other five matches went the distance in the best-of-three format.

Fnatic took down Aster to advance to Sunday’s winners’ match in Group A against Nigma, a 2-1 winner over TNC Predator, which last week signed veteran player Kim “Febby” Yong-min to coach the team for this event, the second major of the season.

In Group B, beastcoast got past Chaos Esports Club to advance to play against Team Secret, which dropped the second game before rallying to beat Vici Gaming.

Play in Group C began with Invictus Gaming rallying from an 0-1 hole to defeat Reality Rift. IG will next play Alliance, which sent Virtus.pro into the losers’ match.

In Group D, Natus Vincere and Team Liquid followed the same path to the winners’ match, dropping the first game before posting victories. Natus Vincere defeated Evil Geniuses, while Liquid outlasted paiN Gaming.

The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs on Tuesday in a best-of-three format for each match. The bottom two teams in each group head to the lower bracket, where first-round games will be best-of-one.

The grand final is set for Jan. 26, with the winner earning $300,000.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

