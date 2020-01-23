Team Secret, Alliance complete upper semis at Leipzig

The upper-bracket semifinals at the DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major in Germany are set, as Team Secret and Alliance advanced with narrow wins in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The $1 million Dota 2 tournament is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season.

Team Secret started the day dropping their first game against Fnatic, but responded by blowing out Fnatic in the last two games to advance. In the second upper-bracket quarterfinal, Alliance took Game 1 against Natus Vincere, dropped the second but then won the decider to move on.

Secret and Alliance will now face off in the semis Thursday.

As for the quarterfinal losers, Fnatic will face TNC Predator in the second round of the lower bracket, while Na’Vi will play Team Liquid in the following match. Those are both best-of-three matches and will be played Thursday.

In the top half of the lower bracket on Wednesday, beastcoast eliminated Nigma 2-1 to advance to Round 3, while Invictus Gaming topped Team Aster by the same score. That means beastcoast will face Invictus in the third round of the lower bracket, set for Friday.

The remainder of the matches are best-of-three with the exception of the grand final, which will be best-of-five. That is set for Sunday, with the winner earning $300,000 and 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

Thursday’s schedule:

Upper bracket

Evil Geniuses vs. Vici Gaming

Team Secret vs. Alliance

Lower bracket

Fnatic vs. TNC Predator (Round 2)

Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid (Round 2)

Current standings/payouts:

1st: $300,000 (4,850 DPC points)

2nd: $160,000 (3,000)

3rd: $110,000 (2,100)

4th: $80,000 (1,350)

5th-6th: $60,000 (900)

7th-8th: $40,000 (450)

9th-12th: $25,000 (150)

—Nigma

—Team Aster

13th-16th: $12,500 (100)

—paiN Gaming

—Chaos Esports Club

—Reality Rift

—Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media