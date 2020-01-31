NiP add 'Lelis,' 'Daxak' to roster

Ninjas in Pyjamas added Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin and Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos to the Dota 2 roster, they announced Friday.

The team continues to look for a winning combination for its Dota Pro Circuit season.

Daxak, a carry, previously competed with Gambit Esports. Offlaner Lelis played with paiN Gaming and he took part in the DreamLeague Leipzig Major with beastcoast.

They join Peter “ppd” Dager, Saahil “Universe” Arora and Jason “TANNER” Weedon on the team.

The revamped roster will compete in upcoming European Closed Qualifier and WePlay Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon, the team said.

—Field Level Media