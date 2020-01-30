LGD.International reveals new roster

LGD.International unveiled a new roster featuring Christian “Skadi” John Abasolo and Pang “BrayaNt” Jian Zhe.

Skadi, formerly Skadilicious, previously played with Lowkey Esports and Neon Esports.

BrayaNt previously competed with Geek Fam and CDEC Avenger, among other organizations.

The five players, all from Southeast Asia, also include Wang “Gy” Kok Guan, Rick Lee “darly” Ryc Kee and Yuri “Yowe” Dave Pacana.

The new team is expected to compete in next month’s open qualifiers for ESL One Los Angeles.

—Field Level Media