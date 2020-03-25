ESL moving L.A., Birmingham Dota2 tourneys online

ESL elected to alter the ESL One Los Angeles and ESL One Birmingham Dota2 tournaments to an online format in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, the companies announced Wednesday.

ESL One Los Angeles begins Saturday and runs through April 19. ESL One Birmingham, which was slated to take place in England from May 26-31, will be contested during unspecified dates in May and June.

“After carefully reviewing all possibilities for ESL One Los Angeles and Birmingham 2020 powered by Intel with VALVE, we have come to the conclusion that both tournaments will not proceed as initially planned this year and will both be transformed into online tournaments,” ESL said in a statement on its website. “The safety and well-being of players, fans, and staff is our utmost priority.”

For the Los Angeles tournament, ESL elected to combine the CIS and Europe factions together into a larger region. North America, South America and Southeast Asia and China will also serve as regions in the double-elimination tournament.

All matches in each bracket will be contested in best-of-three contests except for the grand finals.

“It’s the best, and more importantly, the safest decision for players, coaches, team staff, fans, and our event crews while still keeping the core of esports alive,” ESL said. “We are happy that our sport can go on even in the most difficult of times and we hope to bring you some great entertainment during the quarantine period and overall dynamic situation.”

—Field Level Media