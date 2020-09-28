TNC Predator, March split

TNC Predator released Tae-won “March” Park, captain of the organization’s Dota 2 squad, on Monday.

In a series of tweets, TNC Predator praised March but said it was time for the two to part.

“We would like to thank Park Tae-won @MarchDota for his efforts in bringing the team closer to the apex of Dota 2’s competitive scene and with this, we are announcing his release from our official team roster,” the first tweet read.

The team continued:

“He never let the team down and innovated how the game was played during that era. Park Tae-won will always be a key mover for this team and we will always cherish the fruits of the hardwork our roster achieved. ... Unfortunately, the team decided to go towards a different path to achieve our goals. Although this is where March parts his way, it is not the end of our friendship. A great player and leader that we will encounter in our pubs and, if situation permits, pro tournaments. “

March, 32, began his DOTA career in 2009 and moved on to TNC Predator in September 2019. With March on the team, TNC won the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major last November, and more recently, ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia earlier this month.

“There is end to everything, had a great run met amazing teammates and people,” March tweeted. “The best year I had in my long dota career. Thank you for everything TNC.”

