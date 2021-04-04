Fnatic move Masaros to inactive Dota 2 roster

Fnactic transferred Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee to their inactive roster, allowing him to explore opportunities with other Dota 2 teams, the organization announced Sunday.

The move follows the team’s 9-12th place finish at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Masaros, a 23-year-old offlaner from Thailand, joined Fnatic in November. He previously played with Motivate.Trust Gaming.

At the Singapore Major, Fnatic was Southeast Asia’s top seed, giving them a berth in the upper bracket. They lost their only two matches, winning just one map.

“Masaros joined us at a time of need, and together we were able to achieve many great feats in the first season of 2021,” Fnatic head coach Jeong-jae “SunBhie” Lee said in a statement posted to the team’s official Facebook page. “Though we say our goodbyes today, I have no doubt that we will see more of Masaros in the future as a formidable opponent.”

--Field Level Media