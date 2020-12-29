Thunder Predator part ways with Matthew

Thunder Predator confirmed the departure of Farith “Matthew” Puente, leaving the South American team with only three players on the active roster.

Matthew had previously announced a break from competition earlier this month until the return of the DOTA Pro Circuit.

“Farith, at 22 years you have achieved the longing for many thanks to your effort and perseverance,” the team announced, as translated on its Facebook page. “You are a charismatic, hardworking and talented person. As an organization we are saddened to lose you, but we understand that our world, esport, is more complex than it seems. We love you.”

Matthew has already moved on to a new roster named Omega Gaming, per VPEsports.com.

His departure leaves Thunder Predator with only Alonso “Mnz” Leon, Leonardo “Leostyle-” Sifuentes and Romel “Mjz” Quinteros on the roster. With Matthew’s stand-in, Alexin “sl4d1n-” Cepeda, choosing to return to the Infamous roster, TP will need to add a pair of players.

Thunder Predator enjoyed a strong year in regional tournaments following the cancellation of the DPC. The team won its past three Tier 3 events and has a pair of runner-up finishes in Tier 2 events in 2020.

--Field Level Media