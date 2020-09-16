Meracle, xFreedom depart T1 roster

Carry Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian Wen and coach Nicholas Kelvin “xFreedom” Ileto Lim have departed T1’s DOTA 2 roster, the South Korean organization announced on Wednesday.

Meracle, 24, served as temporary stand-in for T1’s Dota 2 squad for two months before joining T1 in May. He had short stints with Alpha x Hashtag and IO Dota2 prior to joining T1.

xFreedom, 27, joined the team in early March after serving as the coach of Resurgence from July 2018 to November 2019.

T1’s roster consists of Muhamma “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Samson Solomon “Sam_H” Enojosa Hidalgo, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro and Wilson Koh “Poloson” Chin Wei.

