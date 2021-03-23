OG release MidOne from Dota 2 roster

European organization OG released Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng from its Dota 2 roster.

MidOne moved from a midlaner to an offlaner to the carry position for OG, which cited a need to make a change.

“The Dota 2 results for the past few months have been quite rough on the squad, and the team as a whole felt the need for a breath of fresh air among their ranks,” the team said in a news release.

“I want to thank Yeik for his hard work, and for the sacrifices he has made for OG and for the Team,” said Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, the captain of the Dota 2 team and the co-owner of the organization. “He is an extraordinary player, and is unfortunate we couldn’t get better results together.”

Yeik, 24, joined OG in January 2020 following his release from Team Secret.

His release from OG comes after the team failed to qualify for the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

OG’s roster now consists of Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, Sebastien “Ceb” Debs, Martin “Saksa” Sazdov and N0tail, with a carry to be added.

