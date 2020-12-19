MiLAN parts ways with mudgolems

Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara announced over social media that he is leaving mudgolems’ DOTA2 team.

“I have decided to leave mudgolems and pursue a different path, best of luck to the boys in their future endeavors,” the 25-year-old MiLAN wrote Friday on Twitter. “See you all after winter break!”

MiLAN’s announcement comes on the heels of Dusko “BoraNija” Boranijasevic declaring last week that he is no longer part of the team.

The team, formed in September, finished in second place at the Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 3: EU/CIS and in third place at the ESL One Germany 2020 event. However, following a last-place finish in Division 1 of the EPIC League, the team was relegated to Division 2.

Remaining players on mudgolems are Oliver “skiter” Lepko, Neta “33” Shapira and Adrian “Fata” Trinks.

--Field Level Media