MoOz returns to beastcoast as coach

Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela has returned to beastcoast as its coach and a stand-in player.

MoOz joined the beastcoast roster in June 2019 but moved on to J.Storm after just a few months. After J.Storm dissolved in March, MoOz stayed on as the J.Storm roster beget business associates.

MoOz left business associates a month ago before being announced as beastcoast’s coach earlier this week.

Both business associates and beastcoast are playing in the ESL One Birmingham 2020 Online — North and South America tournament, and they will play each other Thursday.

MoOz, from Peru, also previously played for Infamous and Gorillaz-Pride.

—Field Level Media