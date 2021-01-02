Thunder Predator add MoOz, Frank to roster

Thunder Predator announced the additions of Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela and Frank “Frank” Arias to their DOTA2 roster.

MoOz, a support from Peru, is a former beastcoast player and coach who also competed on the J.Storm roster, later known as Business Associates.

Frank, also of Peru, previously played with Thunder Predator for two years before embarking on a short stint with EgoBoys in November.

Thunder Predator’s roster consists of all Peruvians -- Alonso “Mnz” Leon,Leonardo “LeoStyle-” Sifuentes, Frank, MoOz and Romel “Wu” Quinteros.

Previously, Thunder Predator’s lineup consisted of just three players at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

--Field Level Media