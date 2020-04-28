Esports
April 28, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

'MoOz' leaves business associates

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media.

That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster: David “Moo” Hull, Leon “Nine” Kirilin, Braxton “Brax” Paulson and Clinton “Captain” Loomis.

MoOz, from Peru, previously played for Infamous, Gorillaz-Pride, beastcoast and J.Storm.

Earlier this year, business associates was formed from the J.Storm roster. At the recently concluded BTS Pro Series: Americas, Business Associates finished in the top six and reached the top four at ESL One Los Angeles Online.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below