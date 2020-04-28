'MoOz' leaves business associates

Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media.

That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster: David “Moo” Hull, Leon “Nine” Kirilin, Braxton “Brax” Paulson and Clinton “Captain” Loomis.

MoOz, from Peru, previously played for Infamous, Gorillaz-Pride, beastcoast and J.Storm.

Earlier this year, business associates was formed from the J.Storm roster. At the recently concluded BTS Pro Series: Americas, Business Associates finished in the top six and reached the top four at ESL One Los Angeles Online.

—Field Level Media