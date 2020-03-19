'CemaTheSlayer' promoted to Natus Vincere's main roster

Natus Vincere added support player Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya to the roster as a main player on Thursday after he spent the past six-plus weeks as a stand-in.

CemaTheSlayer’s performance during the trial period led to the upward move.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian is best known for his tenure as captain of Vega Squadron from 2014-18.

CemaTheSlayer has since spent time with Odium, The Pango and FlyToMoon prior to the trial period with Na’Vi.

CemaTheSlayer is expected to take over the captain duties performed by Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov, who recently departed to join virtus.pro.

Na’Vi begin play Friday in the WeSave! Charity Play fundraiser to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The online tournament runs through March 26.

—Field Level Media