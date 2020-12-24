Report: Na'Vi officially sign FlyToMoon roster

The FlyToMoon players on trial with Natus Vincere’s Dota 2 team reportedly will remain with their new club.

The five players signed contracts with Na’Vi, Cybersport.ru reported Wednesday. They had played under the Na’Vi banner since Sept. 22.

The roster includes four Ukrainians, Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko, Victor “GeneRaL” Nigrini and Andrey “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko, as well as Russian Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan.

The newcomers have produced largely positive results.

Na’Vi finished fourth in the eight-team, $170,000 OGA Dota PIT Season 3 event in late September and came in second in the 16-team, $400,000 ESL One Germany event in November. This month, they tied for fifth in the eight-team, $500,000 EPIC League Division One, then won the eight-team, $150,000 OGA Dota PIT Season 4 event last week.

--Field Level Media