Neon Esports say goodbye to Rappy, hello to Sam_H

Neon Esports shook up their Dota 2 roster, bidding farewell to veteran Rafael Sicat “Rappy” Palo and welcoming Samson Solomon “Sam_H” Hidalgo on a trial basis.

Rappy, 23, had played more than 1,000 games with Neon since joining the Philippines-based organization in 2018.

“Today we say goodbye to a true hero of Neon Esports,” the team posted on Twitter. “... We certainly would not be where we are today without his skill and experience.”

Neon are coming off a top-six finish this month at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

Rappy will be replaced by Sam_H, the former TNC Predator off laner. The 25-year-old was most recently with Lowkey Esports.

The rest of Neon Esports’ current roster features Rolen Andrei Gabriel “skem” Ong, Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer, Prieme Ejay “PlayHard” Banquil and Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla.

—Field Level Media