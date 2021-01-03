Valve bans former Newbee players from events

Five former members of Newbee’s Dota 2 team have been banned from competing in future Valve and Perfect World events, effective immediately.

The punishment stems from allegations of match fixing that surfaced last spring. At the time, the team and players were barred from competing in any CDA-DPL Professional League, IMBA TV or MarsTV events. Perfect World and Valve’s actions further cut off the players.

Dota 2 made the announcement Sunday on its Weibo account.

“Perfect World and Valve have decided to permanently ban the Newbee Club and five players,” the statement read, as translated from Chinese by Google. “The suspended clubs and players will not be allowed to participate in the official DOTA2 events hosted by Valve and Perfect World E-sports.”

Affected are Han “Moogy” Xu, Rui “Aq” Yin, Lipeng “Wizard” Wen, Chao “Waixi” Yan and Hongda “Faith” Zeng.

Faith was a member of the Invictus Gaming team that won The International 2012.

In May, Newbee issued a statement denying the accusations and expressing their intention to file an appeal.

Newbee long has been one of the Chinese Dota 2 scene’s most successful organizations. They were the champion of The International 2014 and a finalist at The International 2017.

--Field Level Media